The National Transportation Safety Board is looking at Wednesday's crash of a Tesla into the Greater Columbus Convention Center that caused damages estimated at as much as $350,000.The NHTSA previously investigted claims and said it was driver error, but I don't trust the NHTSA for Tesla-related issues. Especially Trump era NHTSA.
...
Jules told police he was driving on Ohio Route 315 when he "lost control of his brakes and was unable to stop," according to the police report. He exited Route 315 at the Neil Avenue exit, which leads directly onto Vine Street toward a T-intersection and traffic light at North High Street — with the convention center directly in its path.
(ht reader AA)