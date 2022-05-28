People bathed in the census Washington Consensus just assert their beliefs are popular. It is extra funny as those centrists threw their lot in with a bunch of guys pretending to be data nerds, who also just pick and choose polls and ignore them when they are inconvenient.
Abortion is popular. More gun laws are popular. Poll wording and some "outs" for squishes diminish the clarity of that, but they clearly point to support for politicians who champion these issues (geography depending, somewhat).
And how supposedly neutral journalists torture polls to fit their narrative is the easiest way to know which team they're playing for. I don't mean bias or preconceptions, I mean literal team playing.
my brother in christ your data shows that more than half of americans want MANDATORY BUYBACKS https://t.co/FM6f8xteOf— Rusty Foster (@fka_tabs) May 27, 2022