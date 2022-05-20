Rich Guy Opinions

A long running absurdity is how the opinions of rich people on any random thing not connected to any possible knowledge or expertise they have is considered Important. One benefit of twitter is it shows us that rich people are at best not smarter than the average bear, at least the ones stupid enough not to heed Lincoln's stirring call at Gettysburg to Never Tweet.
Musk has long been a stupid shit poster, but I think people assumed he was performing for his dumb fans. No, he's just dumb. Really dumb.