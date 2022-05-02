Without getting into silly arguments about whether the OPINION side of Fox is different from the NEWS side in some important way (it isn't), it's all one product and even if you think Bret Baier is a nice chap, or whatever, anyone, including elected Democrats and administration people, who go on this network that exists to perpetuate white supremacy
is helping to prop up that agenda it.
One can make some arguments about going on Fox and treating them as the hostile actor that they are, but that's a "one and done" type situation. You get one shot to do that, and only if it's a live segment! And that in itself is reason not to continue to perpetuate the fraud that they are a legitimate news organization.