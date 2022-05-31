They Lied About Everything

An employee at Robb Elementary School had propped open a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it shut after realizing that a gunman was loose and heading toward the school, her San Antonio lawyer said.
how many kids did they shoot?
The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde ISD police force are no longer cooperating with the @TxDPS investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary and the state’s review of police response, multiple law enforcement sources told @ABC— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 31, 2022
w/ @JoshMargolin