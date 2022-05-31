Tuesday, May 31, 2022

They Lied About Everything

Trying to blame the teachers is a smarter one, because our media loves piling on teachers.
An employee at Robb Elementary School had propped open a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it shut after realizing that a gunman was loose and heading toward the school, her San Antonio lawyer said.
how many kids did they shoot?
by Atrios at 18:45