Monday, May 09, 2022

We Don't Get To Choose Our Fighters

 Like every imagine "compromise" with the forced birth lobby, this deal is not on the table anyway.

The retweeter is the thing, not the tweeter.

Always those nutty activists who refuse to compromise with people who [checks notes] really just want them all to die.

The "centrist" abortion position was long much like the centrist Social Security position: we must curtail (cut)  your abortion rights (Social Security benefits) before they do.  Somehow this makes sense to them.  The other side isn't interested in a compromise and never will be and now have no reason to be.
by Atrios at 19:30