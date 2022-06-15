Wednesday, June 15, 2022

All The Greatest Minds

30 years of our smartest pundits telling us that ACTUALLY, ROE IS THE PROBLEM and if we just remove some abortion rights, as a treat, the anti-abortion movement will fold up and go home. 

I suppose there is a long list of options, but perhaps no greater example of how incredibly stupid (assuming it was honesty) our (mostly male) centrist pundits are/were.

If you criminalize abortion, you criminalize pregnancy, you criminalize "pre-pregnancy," which is to say, you criminalize existing as a woman. It also becomes impossible for an medical professionals to safely treat women for anything. 

Our discourse has been ruled by the stupidest fucking people on the planet for decades, and while there are the occasional positive developments, it isn't much better!

by Atrios at 10:30