All The Greatest Minds

I suppose there is a long list of options, but perhaps no greater example of how incredibly stupid (assuming it was honesty) our (mostly male) centrist pundits are/were.
If you criminalize abortion, you criminalize pregnancy, you criminalize "pre-pregnancy," which is to say, you criminalize existing as a woman. It also becomes impossible for an medical professionals to safely treat women for anything.
Our discourse has been ruled by the stupidest fucking people on the planet for decades, and while there are the occasional positive developments, it isn't much better!