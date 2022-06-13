An Armed Society

Also, if people travel in groups, with guns, that's scary! Ten people with guns walking towards, say, a synagogue, is really fucking scary! Or it might just be an afternoon stroll in Texas!
I don't know how elites think they can carve themselves out of this hellscape they're creating. What's the law against a group of armed people regularly strolling by the house of a member of Congress? This is FREEDOM I have been told, and in fact necessary to protect us from the tyranny of [checks propaganda] the members of Congress!