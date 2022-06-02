Easy for leaders to lead when the people are already behind you, a bit maddening when there is leadership failure even when it is that easy.
Striking in the new @WSJ-NORC poll: 57% say a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if she wants it for any reason, the highest share since NORC began asking the question in 1977. And more than two-thirds of Americans want to uphold Roe. https://t.co/CeeJUpwVQp— Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) June 2, 2022
And They Came To That Conclusion All By Themselves
It is actually quite rare for a strong unapologetic support for abortion, absent various kinds of fretting, to be expressed in mainstream news outlets.
