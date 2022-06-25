Bipartisany Goodness

Back in the aughts a lot of grifters made a lot of money advising Democrats on how to use moral (Jesus) language, which involved basically agreeing with the Right that gay people and abortion were bad, but more in sorrow than in anger, and here's a Bible verse. Amen.
For reasons I hope are obvious I don't think that was an especially helpful effort, but I do think pointing out, with overwhelming polls supporting you, that Republicans who do bad things are bad people, is both true and useful.
At least don't keep hugging them.