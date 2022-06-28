Horror Stories Every Day

Constant stream, if anyone chooses to report on them.
“Today we saw a patient in Dayton who has cancer. Her doctors told her she would have to terminate before she received chemotherapy treatment. She will have to travel to Indiana. A mom brought her daughter in and doesn’t own a car. She will have to rent one to get her daughter to her appointment in Indianapolis later this week.”
Just decades of columns about abortion from people having absolutely no idea what the reality of health care for women is/will be.