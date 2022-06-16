Thursday, June 16, 2022

I WILL FIGHT FOR YOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUU

The point I've been trying to make is that Dem politicians prefer a world in which they are the sole actors in the Dem-leaning political space. Them and some well-behaved people who sit at the table, politely. Well-behaved rich people, mostly. Hostility and aversion to outside activists of all kinds is the norm.

When is the last time there was any kind of call to action other than 'vote or give money'? Such things were fairly normal in the aughts. Perhaps calling and yelling at your member of Congress is pretty pointless, perhaps it is much more pointless than it used to be, but the idea that people should do something other than vote harder and give money has completely faded.

If our great leaders want to say, "we got this," then they'd better get on it. And if they don't, they shouldn't complain when activisim bubbles up, sometimes in ways they don't like and certainly in ways they can't control.

by Atrios at 13:30