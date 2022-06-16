I WILL FIGHT FOR YOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUU

When is the last time there was any kind of call to action other than 'vote or give money'? Such things were fairly normal in the aughts. Perhaps calling and yelling at your member of Congress is pretty pointless, perhaps it is much more pointless than it used to be, but the idea that people should do something other than vote harder and give money has completely faded.
If our great leaders want to say, "we got this," then they'd better get on it. And if they don't, they shouldn't complain when activisim bubbles up, sometimes in ways they don't like and certainly in ways they can't control.