But the White House is pursuing a more limited set of policy responses while urging voters and Congress to act. The White House's plans include a range of executive actions in the coming days, as well as promising to protect women who cross state lines for abortions and support for medical abortion.oh no undermining public trust
Biden and officials are concerned that more radical moves would be politically polarizing ahead of November's midterm elections, undermine public trust in institutions like the Supreme Court or lack strong legal footing, sources inside and outside the White House say.
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOOOOOOOOUUU
Welp.
by Atrios at 11:06