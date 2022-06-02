JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he is preparing the biggest U.S. bank for an economic hurricane on the horizon and advised investors to do the same.He's worried because the Fed is taking away his zero interest loans (basically), the basis of capitalism for the past 15 years.
“You know, I said there’s storm clouds but I’m going to change it … it’s a hurricane,” Dimon said Wednesday at a financial conference in New York. While conditions seem “fine” at the moment, nobody knows if the hurricane is “a minor one or Superstorm Sandy,” he added.
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Jamie Steps Out From Behind The Hurricane Machine
Hurricane's coming! Going to have to bail guys named Jamie Dimon out!
by Atrios at 11:00