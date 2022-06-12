Money Well Spent

One way for mainstream politicaisn to redirect the "defund" conversation would've been to explain that, yes, of course, we need to support our beloved boys in blue and make sure their needs and responsibilities are met EFFICIENTLY.
Have to make sure we recruit only the best, for example!
KENT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle city will pay more than $1.5 million to settle a dispute with a former assistant police chief who was disciplined for posting a Nazi rank insignia on his office door and joking about the Holocaust.
Be a nazi cop, get rich.