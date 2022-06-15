Our Fighters

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) is getting brutally walloped in the liberal blogosphere for refusing to endorse the Democratic challengers to three potentially vulnerable GOP incumbents in Florida.
Liberal bloggers are irate that Wasserman Schultz, who co-chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Red-to-Blue program, has declined to endorse the Democrats running to unseat Cuban American Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Lincoln Diaz-Balart and his brother, Mario Diaz-Balart.
Wasserman Schultz says she doesn't want to stab GOP members of her own delegation in the back. But liberal bloggers say she's killing her own while aiding and abetting the enemy.
"Wasserman Schultz says she doesn't want to stab GOP members of her own delegation in the back" by beating them in elections when it is literally your job to beat them in elections. Campaigns ask a lot from people, both time and money. Sure most people don't provide much of either, but they rely on the people who do. And the person in charge of winning elections wouldn't campaign against her friends (this was mostly about her good friend, Ros-Lehtinen). Send out those fundraising emails and then... Christ what an asshole.