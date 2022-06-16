Not quite a full week before “Black Monday,” when the crypto market saw its total market cap drop over $100 billion in one day, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) unveiled their bipartisan cryptocurrency bill. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, co-authored by the junior senator from New York and the junior senator and Bitcoin HODLer from Wyoming, has been hotly anticipated by crypto industry groups, which have been lobbying Washington relentlessly for months to get a favorable bill on the table.Maybe I am too cynical sometimes, but I am not a new observer of our politics, and "can't win, don't try, I give up and so should you, please clap" is rising as the general ethos.
Our Fighters
I have this uneasy sense that more and more of them are saying "fuck it, time to cash out before it all ends."
