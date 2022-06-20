See Something, Say Something

HOWEVER, it is also the case that when Republican do something horrific/insane, Democrats can't expect the political media to do their job for them. They do, actually, take their cues from leading politicians. If Dems want "wow Texas Republicans are nuts, every Republican must answer for this" to be an issue, they actually can make it an issue.
It's cool how Democrats are somehow responsible for every utterance of a rando community college professor or BLM activist but the political press shrugs its shoulders at the public, documented extremism of the GOP's largest and most influential state affiliate. https://t.co/mJYK3bM1kE— Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) June 20, 2022