Monday, June 20, 2022

See Something, Say Something

I think I have made it clear that I think our great political reporters have some very bad unshakeable habits. Their habit of broadcasting Republican/conservative nonsense is so ingrained that it frames all coverage. 

HOWEVER, it is also the case that when Republican do something horrific/insane, Democrats can't expect the political media to do their job for them. They do, actually, take their cues from leading politicians. If Dems want "wow Texas Republicans are nuts, every Republican must answer for this" to be an issue, they actually can make it an issue.

by Atrios at 13:30