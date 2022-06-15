There probably was a moment when "what if I just focus on making awesome increasingly reasonably priced electric vehicles" instead of "what if I cosplay being Tony Stark" was an option. Can't say he made the wrong personal choice - it made him obscenely rich - but I don't know why he just doesn't cash out and go enjoy his life. I suppose I do know why, but all these richie riches who refuse to just fuck off and enjoy life are broken people!
Elon Musk says, "Solving Full Self-Driving...is really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money and being worth basically zero." pic.twitter.com/vG5MlrhSWP— Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) June 14, 2022
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
So It's Zero Then
This is Elon saying if you stop letting me lie about the unsafe thing then my company will be destroyed.
by Atrios at 13:58