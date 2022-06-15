Wednesday, June 15, 2022

So It's Zero Then

This is Elon saying if you stop letting me lie about the unsafe thing then my company will be destroyed. There probably was a moment when "what if I just focus on making awesome increasingly reasonably priced electric vehicles" instead of "what if I cosplay being Tony Stark" was an option. Can't say he made the wrong personal choice - it made him obscenely rich - but I don't know why he just doesn't cash out and go enjoy his life. I suppose I do know why, but all these richie riches who refuse to just fuck off and enjoy life are broken people!
by Atrios at 13:58