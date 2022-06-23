That's The Good Stuff

Clark reminder:
BREAKING - Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity. Story coming from me @alex_mallin @LukeLBarr @MLevineReports— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2022
The plot devised by Mr. Clark and Mr. Trump would have ousted Mr. Rosen and used the Justice Department to pressure lawmakers in Georgia to overturn the state’s election results. But Mr. Trump ultimately decided against firing Mr. Rosen after top department leaders pledged to resign en masse.
Mr. Clark declined to comment for this report, but he reiterated his assertion that The New York Times’s account of his conversations with Mr. Trump, first reported on Friday, and his colleagues was inaccurate. He said he could not detail those inaccuracies because of legal privilege issues. And he said all of his official communications “were consistent with law.”