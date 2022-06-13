Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) got significant support from national Democrats in his campaign against primary challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.If she wins, the rest of the Dem caucus will treat her like shit for daring to primary the guy.
But after losing to McLeod-Skinner in May, Schrader isn’t doing the party any favors.
In his first interview since his defeat, Schrader told a local television station that he believes McLeod-Skinner will lose the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in November.
“The red wave begins in Oregon – Oregon’s 5th district,” he told KATU on Thursday. “That’s unfortunate.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have both pledged their full support for McLeod-Skinner, but Schrader has yet to officially endorse her.
Schrader also revealed in the interview that there is a “significant chance” he will endorse pp1independent centrist Betsy Johnson’s gubernatorial campaign, rather than backing Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, the former speaker of the state’s House of Representatives.
Monday, June 13, 2022
The Biggest Assholes
Always the "moderates
by Atrios at 18:40