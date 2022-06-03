Very Little

Similar story everywhere journalists have been blaming the few liberal DAs for made up atypical crime surges. The cops just don't do anything anymore, and Blaming The Libs is easy because journalists will always run with it.
Being charitable, cops are lazy just like the rest of us, and if no one can boss them around, they're going to be slackers, just like the rest of us.
That's still a problem, even if they're basically good guys!
Mainstream journalists against civilian oversight have chosen an interesting side!