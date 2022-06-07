Who Could Have Seen This Coming

Get a bunch of headlines for being interested in addressing the problem, wait for anger to subside and attention to move on, let the press blame Democrats for their failures to Do Something.
Cornyn seems to throw cold water on any idea of new gun restrictions. He says he wants to focus on keeping people with mental health problems or criminal records from buying guns. Cornyn then notes mental health signs ignored with the Uvalde gunman.— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 6, 2022
I dunno, guys, get some self-respect at least.