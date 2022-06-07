Tuesday, June 07, 2022

Who Could Have Seen This Coming

Even the most absurdly optimistic view of what could happen would know that the answer was "not much," but it shouldn't take internet shit posters to point out that Republicans are playing the game they play every single time. Get a bunch of headlines for being interested in addressing the problem, wait for anger to subside and attention to move on, let the press blame Democrats for their failures to Do Something.

I dunno, guys, get some self-respect at least.

by Atrios at 11:30