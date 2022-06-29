You Know The Rules And So Do I

The former president’s supporters quickly spun an online conspiracy theory that he couldn’t have possibly lunged for his driver’s steering wheel on Jan. 6, 2021. When evidence suggested otherwise, they tried other routes to distract from the truth.What were those other routes? Not mentioned in the story is running to sympathetic journalists in mainstream outlets to let them help you kick sand over the lens behind the cloak of anonymity.
Ony Tornato says Tony Ornato denies it.
Our “liberal” broadcast media, responding to today’s bombshell sworn testimony with roadblock coverage reprinting the anonymous denials of notorious liars. https://t.co/rlMdqUWHaJ— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 29, 2022
Anyhow, the fact that multiple, high-profile broadcast reporters (who presumably used Ornato as a Trump White House source) are now passing along his denials anonymously (perhaps through an intermediary), knowing how commonly Trump and his loyalists lie, is a sick farce.— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 29, 2022
Did you know that sometimes bad actors will feed flawed stories to credulous journalists in order to affect public opinion when those journalists uncritically repeat them? Now you do.— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 28, 2022