Wednesday, June 29, 2022

You Know The Rules And So Do I

Sort of amused by this story.
The former president’s supporters quickly spun an online conspiracy theory that he couldn’t have possibly lunged for his driver’s steering wheel on Jan. 6, 2021. When evidence suggested otherwise, they tried other routes to distract from the truth.
What were those other routes? Not mentioned in the story is running to sympathetic journalists in mainstream outlets to let them help you kick sand over the lens behind the cloak of anonymity. Ony Tornato says Tony Ornato denies it.
by Atrios at 09:00