A Beat So Sweet I Can Never Let It Go

Take notice after every new presidential team takes power. You'll see puff piece after puff piece.
Of course, generally the "scoops" are just more self-serving bullshit by the various powerful people, each with their own eager stenographer. Gives the journalist stories, and gives the powerful person a free PR person, but doesn't necessarily benefit the reader!!!
Anyway, you don't really need clues like this to know who the symbiotic pairs are. Or, at least, you don't, dear readers, but most casual news readers have no idea.