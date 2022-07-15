WHAT DOES A fact-checker do without facts? Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post's Fact Checker columnist, decided to write an article anyway.
Why did the idea that a law blocking abortions would block an abortion demand debunking? It's what this law was written to do. The news was only shocking because the Supreme Court and the Ohio state legislature set out to do something shocking. The Ohio abortion ban is real, and a real child ran into it. The Washington Post's Fact Checker columnist looked at a set of facts in the world, reported by a newspaper, and he decided they were too ugly for him to believe in.
Friday, July 15, 2022
America's Worst "Fact Checker"
Glenn Kessler.
by Atrios at 11:51