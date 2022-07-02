An Armed Society

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said his department is ready to enforce the law but noted that the change will make their jobs more difficult.Unless they are black, then you can shoot them.
"There's going to be a lot of changes in Indiana because of the law," he said. "A guy can stand out there — or a girl or whoever with a rifle, an AR-15 or a handgun — and stand there on a sidewalk looking at the school. The difference is this: We can't even stop and ask them what they're doing because of this law."