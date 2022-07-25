Atrios Always... Always Angry

After doing this for way too long, my grudge list has grown and grown and grown. I take people off of it (no I don't actually keep a list) when I have forgotten why I am mad at them. But quite often the moment I get mad at pundits and other participants in The Discourse is when they expose an almost sociopathic indifference to the actual impact of their preferred policies.
It is common, as "merely arguing about abstract ideas" is very respectable, while actually giving a shit is not, as it taints everything you do, making you a grubby activist and not a Serious Opinion Haver.
It is very strange.