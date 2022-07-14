If, 6 weeks ago, you'd sat a bunch of DC political journalists down and said, "Republicans will pass laws that will force 10-year-old rape victims to carry children to term or their death, whichever comes first," they would have rolled their eyes at you and then sent texts to each other about how ridiculous you are.
These are the very savvy people who explain politics to us. Now they're in the denial stage. Next they will be in the, "editors don't let us report on this stuff because it's too controversial" stage.