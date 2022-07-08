Friday, July 08, 2022

Do Not Bother Important People

The courts imposed and our mainstream press rarely sympathized with the fact that women seeking medical treatment were screamed at and harassed for decades.  I actually think that it is difficult to find  legal balances about various kinds of protesting, but certainly "protesting the most powerful people in the country" deserves more deference - and respect! - than harassing people seeking medical treatment.

Apparently people barely interrupted Bart Kavanaugh's dindin, and now we will have weeks about the Intolerant Left as women are dying because Bart's a deeply fucked up guy.

by Atrios at 13:30