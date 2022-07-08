Do Not Bother Important People

The courts imposed and our mainstream press rarely sympathized with the fact that women seeking medical treatment were screamed at and harassed for decades. I actually think that it is difficult to find legal balances about various kinds of protesting, but certainly "protesting the most powerful people in the country" deserves more deference - and respect! - than harassing people seeking medical treatment.
Apparently people barely interrupted Bart Kavanaugh's dindin, and now we will have weeks about the Intolerant Left as women are dying because Bart's a deeply fucked up guy.