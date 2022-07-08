Friday, July 08, 2022

Does Anyone Actually Show Up To Work

My spicy take about the White House is no one at the top is making decisions other than, "don't do anything," and everyone below them have just given up.

For various reasons, largely obvious, a lot of the worst people managed to step on everyone else to get to the top in politics and the well-meaning people who want to do the real work get thwarted at every step.

If your political instincts are, "don't piss anyone powerful off, and make sure to leave open post-White House career opportunities," nothing good will happen. It is not a healthy operation. I know I can be a bit negative but, you know, what have they done lately? About anything? How could this have happened?

More than a week after the abortion decision, top Biden aides are still wrangling over releasing new actions in response, despite the draft decision leaking six weeks earlier.

White House counsel Dana Remus had assured senior aides the Supreme Court wouldn’t rule on abortion that day. A White House press aide assigned to the issue was walking to get coffee when the alert hit. Several Democratic leaders privately mocked how the President stood in the foyer of the White House, squinting through his remarks from a teleprompter as demonstrators poured into the streets, making only vague promises of action because he and aides hadn’t decided on more.

They had plenty of warning, and they just... did... nothing.
