Does Anyone Actually Show Up To Work

For various reasons, largely obvious, a lot of the worst people managed to step on everyone else to get to the top in politics and the well-meaning people who want to do the real work get thwarted at every step.
If your political instincts are, "don't piss anyone powerful off, and make sure to leave open post-White House career opportunities," nothing good will happen. It is not a healthy operation. I know I can be a bit negative but, you know, what have they done lately? About anything? How could this have happened?
More than a week after the abortion decision, top Biden aides are still wrangling over releasing new actions in response, despite the draft decision leaking six weeks earlier.They had plenty of warning, and they just... did... nothing.
White House counsel Dana Remus had assured senior aides the Supreme Court wouldn’t rule on abortion that day. A White House press aide assigned to the issue was walking to get coffee when the alert hit. Several Democratic leaders privately mocked how the President stood in the foyer of the White House, squinting through his remarks from a teleprompter as demonstrators poured into the streets, making only vague promises of action because he and aides hadn’t decided on more.