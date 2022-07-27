Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Elites

Lots of things make me lose respect for people, because I am old and grumpy, but various excuses for "we can't possibly prosecute elites!" are pretty high up there.

OH NO IT WILL TEAR THE COUNTRY APART.
“The indictment of a former president, and perhaps a candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart,” Holt said. “Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here, do you have to think about things like that?” Holt's "just asking questions" but the asking of questions is often how ideas get mainstreamed and normalized.
Lots of things are tearing the country apart right now but aren't brought up in that fashion every time the subject is broached.
