The result has been disarray and confusion for doctors and hospitals in multiple states, and risky delays and complications for patients facing obstetrical conditions such as ectopic pregnancies, incomplete miscarriages, placental problems, and premature rupture of membranes.Not naïve about the benefits of money, but "rich ladies" won't really be able to escape this reality, either. That abortion laws would "only" impact poorer women was often presented be well-meaning people as an additional injustice, but it was also false comfort for, well, comfortable people.
"It's terrible," says Dr. Alan Peaceman, a professor of maternal-fetal medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. "The care providers are treading on eggshells. They don't want to get sucked into a legal morass. And so they don't even know what the rules are."
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Every Day
"Abortion" was always medical care and it's always been impossible to separate the two - still is - and 30 years of chin stroking centrist dudes writing about abortion "compromises" while being utterly unaware of basic facts of existence still enrage me.
