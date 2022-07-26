Extend and Extend

A little more than a month before the student debt moratorium is scheduled to end, the federal government has told loan servicers not to contact borrowers about resuming payments, a trade group official said Monday.Even when they (presumably) do the right thing they're so scared of criticism from deranged lying racist substackers that they want to keep it quiet.*
According to Scott Buchanan, the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, which represents all of the companies that service the federal loans subject to the administration’s moratorium, the Education Department has been telling loan servicers not to reach out to borrowers as recently as “the last couple weeks."
*This isn't really true, just many people in the administration agree with those people.