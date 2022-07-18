People do, I think, overstate the importance of "fake news" style misinformation that was of concern after 2016. I think the real "fake news" is, well, the news, much of the time. But anyone concerned with that should recognize the importance of actually communicating things to people. I think communicating true things has quite a lot of value. You can't just expect people to somehow know things, and you should know this if you're worrying about them knowing wrong things.
For example (and this is just one example), our nation's leading "Public Intellectuals" spent years misunderstanding the basic point that abortion and health care can't be disentangled. Why would you expect random voters to understand this fully?
Gotta explain things.