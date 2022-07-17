Heat waves across Europe (100+ in London forecast!). Long time followers of our cursed discourse remember the 2003 heat wave in France (especially) which killed 15,000 (probably many more, heat deaths aren't easily countable). This was high comedy for conservatives, because we officially hated France (cheese-eating surrender monkeys) and what kind of loser country doesn't have enough air conditioning???
Lots of people die in heat waves, largely the elderly, though usually for official reasons that sound like "normal deaths" but which can be seen in excess death numbers. This book about the Chicago heat wave was good.