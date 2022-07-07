Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is in serious jeopardy, three people familiar with the matter say, as Musk’s camp concluded that Twitter’s figures on spam accounts are not verifiable.This is all an elaborate but transparent bullshit excuse Musk came up with, though to be fair he knows there are lots of twitter bots because he pays for half of them. Still journalists don't actually have to pretend to take it seriously.
Musk’s team has stopped engaging in certain discussions around funding for the $44 billion deal, including with a party named as a likely backer, one of the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the ongoing discussions.
Talks with investors have cooled in recent weeks as Musk’s camp has raised doubts about the recent data “fire hose” — a trove of data sold to corporate customers — they received from Twitter. Musk’s team’s doubts about the spam figures signal they believe they do not have enough information to evaluate Twitter’s prospects as a business, the people said.
Thursday, July 07, 2022
I Suppose He Shouldn't Have Waived That Due Diligence And Signed A Binding Merger Agreement
Never do a business deal with a troll with a long history of lying.
