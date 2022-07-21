In The Old Times

The Trump appointed DHS IG will be investigating the Trump appointed Secret Service IG so I'm sure all is well.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Secret Service text messages that may have been relevant to inquiries about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The results of the investigation could be referred to federal prosecutors, the sources said, depending on the results.