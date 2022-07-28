"Many," "Felt Like"

How local journalists proved a 10-year-old’s abortion wasn’t a hoaxAnd your colleague Glenn Kessler!!!!
Many doubted the story of a young rape victim who had to cross state lines for an abortion. But journalists on the ground kept reporting.
It felt like half the country doubted the case existed. The Indianapolis Star had published a story July 1 about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state. An indignant President Biden cited the story a week later as an example of extreme abortion laws, and his political opponents pounced. They suggested it was a lie or a hoax. A national newspaper’s editorial board concluded it was “too good to confirm.” Even Ohio’s attorney general called it a “fabrication.”
Ok several paragraphs later:
His mention kicked off a frenzied reaction. Some outlets expressed skepticism of the Star's account because it relied entirely on one doctor, Bernard, who would not share more details about the anonymous girl. "This is a very difficult story to check," wrote The Post's Fact Checker. Snopes.com said it had "not been able to independently corroborate the abortion claim."