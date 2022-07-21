Sticking Up For Themselves

I recognize that there are plenty of things I don't know and am happy to be proven wrong about lots of things, but (apparently) not dealing with obvious problems with the Capitol Police and the Secret Services is a bit concerning. Aside from the rather obvious concerns about rogue security services, a seeming unwillingness of the president and congressional leadership to defend themselves is not a good look!
A watchdog agency learned in February that the Secret Service had purged nearly all cellphone texts from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but chose not to alert Congress, according to three people briefed on the internal discussions.
I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOOOOOOOUUUU doesn't seem too credible when they won't even save themselves.
Also frightening for other reasons!!!