Strange Club

Appropriate for Chotiner to filet him, so I'm not criticizing that, but I must ask why, a couple of summers ago, the NYT had multiple prominent stories that were, basically, "people on Martha's Vineyard are mean to Dershowitz, now."
There is never a monocausal explanation for why media organizations do the things they do, but, especially now, versions of "for the clicks" or "it's popular" rarely provide much of the correct explanation. Maybe "a small group of weirdos in New York want to hear about Dershowitz" is true, but that small group of weirdos is basically, "New York Times reporters/editors and their friends," and it is important to remember that when they try to explain Real America to you.