check to have links open in new windows
Friday, July 22, 2022
SUMMER FUNDRAISING DAY 2 - AFTERNOON EDITION
This is the most important ask I’ve ever made of you. Nate Silver has more money in the bank right now than he’s EVER had. The Nation's Premier substackers are sitting on $82 MILLION. I need a historic response -- 2,407 gifts before midnight -- to protect This Mighty Blog and show "Centrists" once and for all that they will NEVER win. Can I count on your $15 before my midnight deadline? >>
Paypal:
Patreon:
Become a Patron!
Thanks to all!!! Generous as always!!!
by
Atrios
at
15:30
Newer Post
Older Post
Home