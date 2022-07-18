The Sensible Hustle

We all agree on these goals, BUT...
On policy it's always, "don't do it like this, do it like that." On climate change specifically I can never remember if the Sensible solution is a cap-n-trade, a carbon tax, or regulation, because we seem to cycle through those about every 3 months or so. Propose carrots, they demand sticks as the carrots are too expensive, propose sticks, they say the sticks are politically unpopular or will DESTROY BIDNESS.
We don't have to listen to these people or engage with them as if they are acting in good faith. They are not.