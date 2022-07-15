Friday, July 15, 2022

THEY [journalists] HAVEN'T LEARNED ANYTHING

I try not to wear my cynical longtime observer hat too often, but this was one of the more frustrating thing refrains of the Trump era, as if the conseqeuences of the 2016 campaign coverage (Trump) would have led to any soul-searching from journalists.

I've been watching this shit for 20 years, and other than, "Oh, boy, looks like our right wing critics have a point, again!" there is absolutely no criticism mainstream journalists acknowledge or show any awareness of even processing honestly.

The abortion coverage is going to continue to be an absolute shitshow. Women and children will die, and they will continue to do, "is it bad when children die? views differ" stories.

