THEY [journalists] HAVEN'T LEARNED ANYTHING

I've been watching this shit for 20 years, and other than, "Oh, boy, looks like our right wing critics have a point, again!" there is absolutely no criticism mainstream journalists acknowledge or show any awareness of even processing honestly.
The abortion coverage is going to continue to be an absolute shitshow. Women and children will die, and they will continue to do, "is it bad when children die? views differ" stories.
Can't believe both sides of this issue have been so terrible. The bad-faith liars, and the people who say l say "hey those people are bad-faith liars, why are you giving them any credence?" these are the exact same thing. https://t.co/LZkqmEfoHM— Blaise Bailey Finnegan IV (@StuTheLimey) July 15, 2022