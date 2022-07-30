They Love It

I actually think Goldberg knows this, so she should just say it, instead of saying, basically, "maybe they don't really understand what they've done." There's no point in trying to make excuses for the anti-abortion movement. They are cruel liars who love abusing women and love when they suffer and love when they die.
No this is not true of everyone who has thought of themselves as anti-abortion, but the leaders of the movement don't hide what they are - they lie, but they don't even try to be convincing about it - so there's no reason for liberals to do it for them.