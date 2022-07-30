Dr. Valerie Williams, an obstetrician-gynecologist in New Orleans, said in a sworn affidavit this month that a hospital lawyer prevented her from using the preferred method — known as dilation and evacuation — to remove a nonviable fetus from a patient whose water broke at 16 weeks.
“Going back into that hospital room and telling the patient that she would have to be induced and push out that fetus was one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had,” Williams wrote.
The patient lost nearly a liter of blood and “was screaming — not from pain, but from the emotional trauma,” the affidavit said. “This was the first time in my 15-year career that I could not give a patient the care they needed. This is a travesty.”
This Is What They Wake Up Hoping To Read
Movement anti-abortion people are demented serial killer freaks. They just are. Anyone who has spent time around them knows this. Reporters know this. They or their editors, well, have "edited" the truth about these people forever. Just nice religious people who love "life."
