A World Gone Mad

Everybody in power - politicians, journalists - lost their fucking minds after 9/11 and I suppose it wasn't until Covid until I understood how "we" could go through all that (I mean the crazy aftermath, not the day itself) and then "everyone" would just sorta forget.
Nuance was never welcome on this subject, but getting one of the bad guys over 20 years later is a reminder that almost everything else we did following 9/11 had nothing to do with getting the bad guys. Whole country dosed on Ivermectin, basically.