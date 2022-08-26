An Abortionplex In Every Town

When voters go the polls for the general election, they may be deciding on question that would enshrine reproductive rights, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution. The poll showed it looks like the ballot question would pass easily.Joke, but I'm not at all surprised by the strong support for abortion rights, generally, if people are faced with a simple choice.
Sixty-seven percent of people polled said they would vote for an amendment that would protect abortion rights. Twenty-four percent said they would vote against it. Nine percent were undecided or declined to answer.
Lots of highly paid advanced politics knowers are suprised.