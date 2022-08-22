The specific nature of the sensitive material that Mr. Trump took from the White House remains unclear. But the 15 boxes Mr. Trump turned over to the archives in January, nearly a year after he left office, included documents from the C.I.A., the National Security Agency and the F.B.I. spanning a variety of topics of national security interest, a person briefed on the matter said.Quite amazing how any Mag Habs piece offers up (if you read the paragraph preceeding these) various exculpating theories.
Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over.
Monday, August 22, 2022
Doing Crime Himself
The man chose which ones to keep, personally.
by Atrios at 20:47