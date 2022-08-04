Thursday, August 04, 2022

God Is Me

None of these people are religious in the way that "religious" is invoked in The Discourse. They are just people with god complexes.
Notably, they have far-outside-the-mainstream positions on abortion. Mastriano and Dixon favor a ban with no exceptions. Mastriano is a Christian nationalist who believes God wants him elected governor to serve as an instrument of God’s will. Lake saw the demise of Roe as a providential sign of God’s will that women are “meant to be” mothers.
Cult leaders in search of a cult.
